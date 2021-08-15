5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,200,000

Rare find an amazing church converted into a one of a kind house in the heart of Kirkwood; features 5 BR, 5.5 baths, 3-car gar, 1/3rd acre, beautiful corner lot that backs to trees; Hardie siding, spectacular 20ft cathedral interior, exposing the original truss infrastructure,8ft dbl entry dr, pavilion-like great rm, Brazilian oak hardwood fl, a 2-way multicolor fireplace, custom light fixtures; open airy concept, Andersen windows, 3 sets of French drs & strategically placed dormer windows bringing in light with a sky view!The gourmet kitchen boasts custom tiling, granite countertops, Viking & Bertazzoni app, Hansgrohe faucet, 2 dishwashers & 2 farmhouse sinks to complement the spacious island, walk-in pantry, an expansive deck & mother-in-law suite, pre-designed for elevator. Modern luxury MR suite w/ shower, freestanding bathtub, dbl sinks & grand walk-in closet; private media rm & a guest room. This grand house artistically captures comfort & luxury all in one beautiful design.