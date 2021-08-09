5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,225,000

The perfect blend of sophistication and relaxed style makes this 6-year home a standout. The home features 5 bedrooms, 4 full & 2 half baths, over 3,500 square feet of living space and a light-filled, flexible floorplan. Hand scraped hardwood floors, 9-foot+ ceilings and stunning curved wall construction are just a few of the gorgeous details. The spacious yet inviting living room features a vaulted ceiling and see-through gas fireplace with stone surround. The eat-in kitchen boasts top of the line stainless appliances and flows seamlessly to butlers pantry, breakfast room and hearth room. The main floor master is a sanctuary, with a large walk-through closet & luxurious master bath. A second main level bedroom suite can also be an ideal home office. Upstairs, three ensuite bedrooms join the large family/media room. A lower level rec room, ample unfinished space and 3 car garage complete this offering in the Ladue School District, just minutes from Ladue shops, restaurants & highways.