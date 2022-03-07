All brick gem on a 3 acre lot, atop a hill surrounded by woods & amazing views. 20 min to downtown! Much natural light in the 2 story grt rm w/ wall of windows. Main & upper floors are hardwood, except for ceramic in baths & mn flr laundry. A see-through wb fireplace is the centerpiece of an open floor plan. A kitchen for entertaining w/ granite counters, newer tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances (fridge stays) & hearth nook. Head out to newer composite deck clad w/ glass & take in the gorgeous in-ground pool (newer cover), volleyball pit & massive yard. Mn flr primary suite has 12' tray ceiling, corridor to a den, 2 walk-ins & beautifully updated bath w/ steam rm. 3 beds upstairs w/ walk-ins, an en-suite & shared bath. Dream deep pour, walkout, lower level: wall of windows, wet bar, bdrm, full bath, rec rm w/ pool table (new felt), fireplace & decked out theatre rm. 3-car garage w/ kitchenette & cabs galore! New driveway, fresh paint, newer water htr. Zoned HVAC. 1 yr warranty
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Body camera video shows the traffic stop that prompted an alderman to accuse an officer of being ‘rude’ and the chief of offering to fix a ticket.
The 2020 Census showed St. Louis grew more slowly than all but three of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas. Regional leaders are worried.
‘Living like the Kardashians’: Jury orders wife of ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions to pay
The wife of an ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions must help repay the funds, but the couple's parents were not found liable in a lawsuit.
The People’s Convoy is one of several trucker-led protests, and likely the largest, heading to the Washington, D.C., area this week.
Renée Zellweger thought the byzantine tale of the Troy, Missouri, woman might make great television.
Sad is one word for the lockout. Stupid is another.
The new NBC miniseries "The Thing About Pam" chronicles a decade-long case involving Pamela Hupp.
The president, rejecting calls from some to ‘defund the police,’ instead called for more resources for law enforcement during his State of the Union speech.
The president's State of the Union address included a pointed attack on defund-the-police advocates. Republicans cheered. Progressives didn't.
‘He bet on himself’: South Korean teen Won-Bin Cho brings intriguing swing to Cardinals’ minor-league camp
First amateur player out of Asia signed by Cardinals will be debuting as a pro when he reports to camp. At 18, he's the second-youngest outfielder present.