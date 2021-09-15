Sensational home located on a cul-de-sac backing to acres of common ground privacy. This is an amazing opportunity in Creve Coeur close to hospitals. The circle drive and wonderous curb appeal welcomes you into a 2sty foyer which opens to the living room and dining room as well as a 2sty great room w/stone fireplace and wet bar. Beyond the great room is the breathtaking kitchen w/all the luxuries you would expect. Opening to the kitchen is the fabulous hearth room w/box beam ceiling, built-ins and fireplace. The main floor primary suite offers a large bedroom, stunning sitting room w/fireplace, walk-in closet and luxury bath. The great room, hearth room and primary suite all open to a phenomenal award-winning indoor pool w/tile deck and gorgeous surroundings. Also located on the main floor is a fantastic in-law suite w/fireplace and bath. Three more bedrooms and hall bath are on the 2nd floor along w/a finished lower level. Outside finds patios, decks, gazebo and gorgeous landscaping.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
The St. Louis region is experiencing a heavy infestation of horned oak gall, but this south St. Louis County community faces a threat to its namesake.
For the next US senator from Missouri, Democratic voters are left with two candidates, both of whom can be counted on to do the wrong thing.
Evidence shown at Friday’s hearing included surveillance video of a gunfight.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
Officials are trying to minimize closures along the trail.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.