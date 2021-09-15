5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,250,000

Sensational home located on a cul-de-sac backing to acres of common ground privacy. This is an amazing opportunity in Creve Coeur close to hospitals. The circle drive and wonderous curb appeal welcomes you into a 2sty foyer which opens to the living room and dining room as well as a 2sty great room w/stone fireplace and wet bar. Beyond the great room is the breathtaking kitchen w/all the luxuries you would expect. Opening to the kitchen is the fabulous hearth room w/box beam ceiling, built-ins and fireplace. The main floor primary suite offers a large bedroom, stunning sitting room w/fireplace, walk-in closet and luxury bath. The great room, hearth room and primary suite all open to a phenomenal award-winning indoor pool w/tile deck and gorgeous surroundings. Also located on the main floor is a fantastic in-law suite w/fireplace and bath. Three more bedrooms and hall bath are on the 2nd floor along w/a finished lower level. Outside finds patios, decks, gazebo and gorgeous landscaping.