5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,274,187

Spectacular, custom built, new construction by Genesis Development in Des Peres! Let the professionals at Genesis Development build your dream home on this home site or choose from a number of choice home sites they have available to build on. Enjoy extraordinary home designs and todays most desirable finishes plus the ability to add personal touches that will make your home unique and perfect for you. These open, desirable plans include on-trend kitchen designs and finishes, spacious bedrooms, luxurious bathrooms, custom millwork, direct vent gas Fireplaces, Smart home systems, Hi Efficiency gas furnaces, personal drop zones, hardwood flooring, low maintenance exteriors with panache and elegance, insulated carriage style garage doors, 9 foot basement pour and more. Enjoy nearby parks, restaurants, quaint shops and easy access to Highways 270,40/61 and I-44. Lambert International is a short commute away. Amazing homes, beautiful finishes, desirable Kirkwood schools…so much to love!

