5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,299,000

Spectacular brand new custom 1.5 story Kirkwood home. This spacious 5 bedroom 6 bath home boasts 5700 sq ft of living space. Loaded with luxurious upgrades such as barrel ceiling in hallway, 21' barrel ceiling in greatroom, 9 ft ceilings on all 3 levels, special millwork, built in bookcases, 2 laundry rooms, dry wine cellar, theater room, hardwood flooring, lower level bar w beverage center, and much more. Kitchen is a chefs dream w top of the line appliances, a 6 burner gas range, huge waterfall island w wine refrigerator, drawer microwave and 2nd kitchen sink. Main floor master suite w 2 walk in closets, spa worthy master bath w double sinks, glass enclosed shower, 2 shower heads, shower seat and a stand alone soaking tub. There's a second master suite upstairs adding to the flexible floor plan. This impressive home also features a wrought iron driveway entry gate, fabulous covered patio w ceiling fan, outdoor wood burning stone fireplace and an oversized 3 car detached garage.