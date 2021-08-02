Incredible custom residence w/an extremely private setting located on 2+ acres with luxurious pool, extensive landscaping & 4 car garage. This 5 bed 6 bath home has so much to offer! Beautifully updated eat-in chefs kitchen w/sub zero, wolf range, double wall ovens, large breakfast bar, & comfortable gas fireplace. Open to spectacular vaulted-ceiling great room w/gorgeous wall of windows, large stone fireplace & wet-bar. Impressive foyer spiral staircase leading up to gorgeous master suite featuring his/hers walk in closets, private sitting area, w/private balcony overlooking backyard, & large master bath. Upstairs has 4 additional bedrooms each w/private bathrooms, & laundry room. Custom lockers, lovely finished lower level, & 1000 bottle wine cellar. Enjoy your summer on the expansive deck with pergola & fireplace overlooking salt water pool and secluded wooded lot. Additional lower level with plenty of storage & work out room. All of this in desirable Sunset Hill & easy HWY access.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,300,000
