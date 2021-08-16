5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,344,500

TBB: You'll love life in this New Pentrex home with September/October 2021 completion! This builder includes all the UPGRADES you can imagine! Perch on the gorgeous front porch, to visit with neighbors, enjoy the open floor plan for years to come. CUSTOM Kitchen cabinets with crown moulding, GRANITE countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and large walk-in pantry provide a beautiful backdrop for entertaining. Gorgeous HARDWOODS throughout the main floor and tile in all wet areas, means cleanup is an absolute breeze. Upgraded TRIM PACKAGE with 3 1/4" door trim, 5 1/4" base and 7" CROWN in the main living areas, knocks your socks off. Screened in porch, deck and patio overlook the generously sized backyard and St Clements Parish. All buyers on this home can apply for the ZERO+ mortgage (ZERO lender fees, ZERO Origination fees, & $1000 credit at closing on loans over $150,000). Images depicted are of a similar home, which may include upgrades, and for info only.