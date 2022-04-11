Quality new construction home by Kingbridge Homes in Ladue school district. Nearly 5,000 sq. ft. of living space allows for plenty of room for everyone. Cape Cod inspired exterior architecture, modern & open interior floor plan is ideal for today's lifestyle. Great room opens to custom kitchen with large, center island & top-of-the-line appliances, quartz counter tops, 42" cabinets complete with mud room + informal eating area. The primary bedroom on 2nd floor features crown molding, ensuite spa-like bath w/ dbl. sink vanity & custom shower. The add'l 3 bdrms on the 2nd floor are all ensuite. Large finished lower level with 45' x 17' family/media room PLUS an add'l bedroom and full bath. Main floor laundry room with 42" cabinets. Cozy den off entry foyer with Shaker-style wainscoting & crown molding. Great opportunity to live in new construction in Ladue school district.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
'This is an outcome I never wanted to see happen,' he says in statement.
Campaigns were marked by a conservative push against pandemic-related mask and quarantine policies, then broadened to oppose diversity and equity programs.
Former slugger relates how he told manager La Russa it would be 'dumb' not to take rookie Pujols onto the team.
Neidorff, who died Thursday, led the Clayton-based health insurance company for 26 years, growing it into a behemoth in the managed care industry.
Reliever celebrates first major league win as bullpen again excels
The officers said they were nearly carjacked on March 19 in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood. On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said the officers are under investigation for lying in a sworn statement.
Jamie Joiner was trying to leave her relationship with a boyfriend when she, along with her older sister, Jessica, were killed.
Pujols will file for divorce after 22 years of marriage.
Scaling the walls: After exploring new dimensions for Busch to spur offense, Cardinals stuck with 'golden' rule
Cardinals' home has become even less hospitable to hitters and home runs, seeing a plunge in runs per game in 2021. But is it an advantage to build on?
Missouri's junior senator is blocking appointments to the Department of Defense, making the country weaker.