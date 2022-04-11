5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,349,900

Quality new construction home by Kingbridge Homes in Ladue school district. Nearly 5,000 sq. ft. of living space allows for plenty of room for everyone. Cape Cod inspired exterior architecture, modern & open interior floor plan is ideal for today's lifestyle. Great room opens to custom kitchen with large, center island & top-of-the-line appliances, quartz counter tops, 42" cabinets complete with mud room + informal eating area. The primary bedroom on 2nd floor features crown molding, ensuite spa-like bath w/ dbl. sink vanity & custom shower. The add'l 3 bdrms on the 2nd floor are all ensuite. Large finished lower level with 45' x 17' family/media room PLUS an add'l bedroom and full bath. Main floor laundry room with 42" cabinets. Cozy den off entry foyer with Shaker-style wainscoting & crown molding. Great opportunity to live in new construction in Ladue school district.