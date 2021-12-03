5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,350,000

Built in 1900, this 3-story home has been lovingly renovated by the owners to maintain the historic quality of the house. Priceless features include mahogany & quarter sawn oak millwork including wainscoting, built-ins, staircases & hardwoods throughout; terrazzo floors, stained glass windows & antique fixtures. The main floor welcomes you w/a central foyer, library w/gas fireplace, parlor, and expansive dining room w/ gorgeous built-in cabinetry. The chef's kitchen and butler’s pantry feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and center island w/ custom built-in butcher block table. Upstairs includes master bedroom & bath, w/ 4 addl bedrooms, 2 full baths, a sitting room, office & large media room. Additionally: partially finished basement w/rec room, wine cellar, 1/2 bath & workshop. New 2-story composite deck overlooks limestone patio & inground pool. Historic 1-car garage, attached 1911. Slate roof, new in 2014. See supplements for features & addl info. Pool heater sold as is.