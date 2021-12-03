Built in 1900, this 3-story home has been lovingly renovated by the owners to maintain the historic quality of the house. Priceless features include mahogany & quarter sawn oak millwork including wainscoting, built-ins, staircases & hardwoods throughout; terrazzo floors, stained glass windows & antique fixtures. The main floor welcomes you w/a central foyer, library w/gas fireplace, parlor, and expansive dining room w/ gorgeous built-in cabinetry. The chef's kitchen and butler’s pantry feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and center island w/ custom built-in butcher block table. Upstairs includes master bedroom & bath, w/ 4 addl bedrooms, 2 full baths, a sitting room, office & large media room. Additionally: partially finished basement w/rec room, wine cellar, 1/2 bath & workshop. New 2-story composite deck overlooks limestone patio & inground pool. Historic 1-car garage, attached 1911. Slate roof, new in 2014. See supplements for features & addl info. Pool heater sold as is.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The deceased officer was identified as Antonio Valentine, 42, who had been with the county department since 2007. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.
BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Flaherty, O'Neill, Gallegos, Bader all likely to get big raises.
The University of Missouri is publishing a book about Homer G. Phillips Hospital called, “Climbing the Ladder, Chasing the Dream.”
An operator was not disclosed in documents but Topgolf, which has a location in Chesterfield, has long eyed the property for a second location.
Fan favorite Clayton Echard will be looking for love and handing out roses on the hit reality romance show.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
The Billikens, who are the No. 10 overall seed, advance to a game at No. 2 seed Washington.
The teams with the two-lowest walks-per-nine last year were very successful.