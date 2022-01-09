5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,359,000

Century house with wrap-around porch, new roof, and gorgeous gardens. Beloved home features clean lines, hardwood floors, original millwork, high ceilings and large windows. The foyer opens to the living room with wood burning fireplace, which drifts into the large dining room with wood beams. Your family will love the kitchen’s custom cabinetry which matches the original butler’s pantry, stainless appliances and quartzite counters connected to a hearth room with gas fireplace and windows overlooking the expansive backyard with 3-car garage, two offices and a bath: ideal for working remotely! The second floor’s beautiful master suite has a gas fireplace, 12 x 5 walk-in closet and private bath. There are 4 additional bedrooms. The walk-out lower level includes a family room, bath, rec room and laundry room. Showings begin January 9, 2022. More pictures coming soon.