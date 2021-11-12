5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,369,101

Custom built, new construction by Genesis Development in Des Peres! This 5 BD, 4.5 BA home sits on a premium, cul de sac homesite. Features inc a brick façade, James Hardie siding, stone accents, side entry 3 car garage, full sod, arch shingles, carriage style garage doors with opener, 9 ft clngs, open floor plan, wood flooring in the main living areas, main floor Mstr Suite, luxury Mstr bath with freestanding tub and sep tiled shower, staggered height cabinets, large center island, Quartz c-tops, range hood, butlers pantry, gas FP, built in book shelves, crown molding, wr iron spindles, tray ceiling in the DR and Mstr, storage cubbies, Jeld Wen Low E windows, 50 gal water htr, Hi Effic HVAC, R-50 clng and R-15 wall insul, cust paint, ceramic tile flrs in the bathrooms and Laundry Rm and more. The upstairs has a Bonus Rm, 3 large bdrms, Jack-Jill bath and one additional bath. The finished LL has a bdr, bath, Rec Rm and wet bar. There is approx 5,104 s/f of finished living space.