Custom built, new construction by Genesis Development in Des Peres! This 5 BD, 4.5 BA home sits on a premium, cul de sac homesite. Features inc a brick façade, James Hardie siding, stone accents, side entry 3 car garage, full sod, arch shingles, carriage style garage doors with opener, 9 ft clngs, open floor plan, wood flooring in the main living areas, main floor Mstr Suite, luxury Mstr bath with freestanding tub and sep tiled shower, staggered height cabinets, large center island, Quartz c-tops, range hood, butlers pantry, gas FP, built in book shelves, crown molding, wr iron spindles, tray ceiling in the DR and Mstr, storage cubbies, Jeld Wen Low E windows, 50 gal water htr, Hi Effic HVAC, R-50 clng and R-15 wall insul, cust paint, ceramic tile flrs in the bathrooms and Laundry Rm and more. The upstairs has a Bonus Rm, 3 large bdrms, Jack-Jill bath and one additional bath. The finished LL has a bdr, bath, Rec Rm and wet bar. There is approx 5,104 s/f of finished living space.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,369,101
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Police have been hesitant to publicly call the killings the work of a serial killer, but allegations leave no doubt that that's how they view Reed.
The longtime sports reporter told St. Louis police that about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he parked in the Chaifetz lot at 1 South Compton Avenue.
Skip’s in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol’s staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Bush said she spoke to President Joe Biden before Friday's vote.
'The Year of the Shortstop': With top-tier talent available, could even pitching 'prioritizing' Cardinals be in play?
Cardinals are shopping for a starter, but a Fab Five could be the best collection of free-agent contemporary shortstops, and clubs are thinking creatively to make room.
Shildt ranks top-three for votes for NL Manager of the Year; Cardinals outfielder Carlson cracks ROY top three
Shildt received votes for highest honor given a manager in all 4 seasons he was manager of the Cardinals, including 2018, when he took over midseason.
Just for starters: As they shop for rotation upgrade, Cardinals discuss, debate bringing Reyes, Hicks into mix
After last season's innings shortfall, Mozeliak says club would like to add a 150-innings starter and may get creative with rotation.