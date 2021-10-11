5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,390,000

As you drive up the 800' driveway to your private 12+ acre estate experience a feeling of Serenity, Peace, Beauty & Elegance! Past the private wooded grounds backing to Castlewood Park luxurious new flooring welcomes you into the 2 story foyer. Dining Room is generously sized w/bay window & tray ceiling. A wall of windows & glass doors leading to the enormous deck blend pleasant outdoor views of the trees & sky with the 2 story Great Room's warm interior decor. You will love the large Kitchen & Breakfast Room w/plenty of space for family gatherings w/Sunroom & Deck access just a few steps away....alfresco dining might be a delightful option. The main level Master Suite includes a Sitting Room, & large Bedroom overlooking the private backyard. The adjoining Bathroom is complete w/2 sinks, bathtub, separate shower & walk in closet. Upstairs there are 3 HUGE Bedrooms, Jack & Jill Bathroom & an additional hall Bathrm. W/O LL has Rec Rm, Bedrm, Bathrm, Office/Exercise Rm & lots of storage!