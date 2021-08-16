5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,390,000

Magnificent Executive Home on 1+ acres in The Estates at Mill Hill. Grand entry foyer with sweeping staircase. Enjoy a sun-filled great room showcasing 2 story windows and accented with a fireplace. Spacious custom kitchen with center island with bar seating, large breakfast area and hearth room, perfect for gatherings. Wet bar between kitchen and great room. Formal dining. Library/study with coffered ceiling and built-in bookcases. Main floor master bedroom suite with private luxurious bath. Main floor laundry, central vac system & powder room. 2nd floor includes bedroom en-suite, two additional bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. Beautifully finished lower level features rec/game room with fireplace, wet bar, media room, office/sleeping area with full bath. Spacious deck overlooking the serene backyard will be the highlight of outdoor entertaining. Circle drive, oversized 3 car garage patio & sprinkler system are additional amenities of the impeccable home. Close to Sunset Country Club.