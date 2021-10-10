 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,400,000

On the National Register of Historic places, this architecturally significant 1858 Victorian Italianate is on 4.5 acres of landscaped wooded bliss. This unique property boasts an 1858 post & beam barn (6600 SF) that has been transformed into an amazing entertainment facility with many choices of venue...a corporate retreat, destination resort facility, catering venue for weddings, reunions, conferences, banquets or wineries! Other structures: carriage house, summer kitchen, gazeboes & more round out this enchanting estate. Lovingly preserved & rehabbed The Larimore House offers unlimited opportunities for your business or private estate. Beautiful architectural details abound with 21st Century updates. The main house (5000 SF) features elegant parlors & bedrooms with a gas fireplace in each room, baths, kitchen & a one bedroom apartment with an outside entrance. The original cook's fireplace is still in operation via gas logs. A widow's walk & cupola crown this magnificent structure.

