5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,485,000

Gorgeous New Construction 1.5 Story Home in sought after Kirkwood! 5 Beds and 4.5 bth w/ 3 car oversized garage! Approx 4890 sq ft! Covered porch! Panel doors! Solid Oak Wood floors throughout 1st & 2nd floor hall/bonus rm! 9 ft ceilings on first fl & LL! Vaulted ceiling over Kitchen & GR! Kitchen has custom cabs, large center island w/seating, granite or quartz counters, Walk in Pantry, & Appl allowance! First Flr Master suite has Luxury Bth w/ tiled & glass enclosed shower, adult height vanities, ceramic tile flrs! Private baths in 2 UL bedrooms! Gas Fireplace w/ stone up to high ceiling! Mudrm w/ cubbies! 6 Ceiling fan pre wires! LL has full Bth rough in & Drain system w/sump pump/pit! 200 amp electrical! High Efficiency Zoned Furnaced and Air! Upgraded 30 oz Carpet & pad in beds and master closet! Covered concrete patio in rear! Underground Electrical Service! James Hardie siding! Private 1 acre lot! Don't miss this opportunity to build your Dream Home!