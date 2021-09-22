5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,489,000

Modern Farmhouse in Desirable Des Peres. This brand new home is defined by its neutral color schemes, clean lines, natural wood finishes, & the use of shiplap! The open floor plan boasts comfortable & functional spaces throughout. From the moment you enter, you will love the stylish combo of cozy family living & contemporary style. The main floor features large entry w/ DR & den/office. Plus, high-end kitchen w/ large center island, farm sink, breakfast rm, walk-in pantry & butlers pantry. High ceiling GR w/ gas FP, built-in bookcases & gorgeous french doors opening to covered deck for entertaining. Entire home filled w/ abundance of natural light! Luxury Main Flr Owners Suite w/ his/her closets, full bath w/ double vanities & incredible tub & sep. walk-in shower. Main flr laundry & Mud rm w/ 3 car garage. 2nd flr boasts 3 beds, 1 full and 1 jack & jill bath & huge bonus rm! Finished LL w/ family room, wet bar & extra bedrm w/ full bath. No detail was missed in this custom built home!