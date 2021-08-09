5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,499,000

Built in 1901 by noted architect George W. Hellmuth, this Georgian Revival is located on one of the CWE's most sought after private streets. Magnificent 3-story front staircase (with musicians gallery at the top) displays unusual moldings & Palladian touches thru out. Gracious foyer (23' x 12') w/ ascending staircase greets you upon arrival. Elegant formal LR w/ pocket doors, stately frplc. mantel & hearth, french doors lead to a sunroom ideal for al fresco dining. Formal DR w/ frplc., handsome library w/ frplc., updated butler's pantry w/ granite counter tops & wine chiller opens to an epicurean kitchen w/ custom inset cabinets, 6+ burner Viking range, 48" Subzero, 2 sinks, 2 dishwashers, bay window & large island. Very, spacious master suite w/ frplc., deck & walk-in closet, 2 add'l bdrms + linen room complete 2nd floor. 3rd flr features 3 add'l bdrms. A restful retreat awaits you in the back yard complete w/ an established garden, reflecting pool & 3 car garage w/ electronic gate.