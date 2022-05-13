 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,499,000

One of a kind architectural gem, designed and built by award winning Jamieson Design in 2020. This 3 story, all-brick home blends seamlessly w/ its historic CWE neighborhood, but the interior is a modern masterpiece. Main house offers 3360 sq ft of spectacular living space, carriage house is an additional 1613 sq ft. No detail was overlooked! Features include: white oak floors, soaring ceilings, skylights, tall windows, solid custom doors, gas fireplace, zoned systems (all 2020). Main flr has entry foyer, climate-controlled wine cellars (2) & oversized 2 car garage w/ dumbwaiter to kitchen. 2nd floor is the heart of the home: open flr plan w/ chef's kitchen (all custom cabinetry, waterfall island), dining rm, family rm w/ gas fireplace, office, powder rm, walks out to deck. 3rd flr has luxurious primary ste, laundry rm w/ storage, and 2 bedrooms w/ jack n jill bath. Carriage house is its own independent house - has full kitchen, family rm, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths & laundry. Stunning!

