5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,500,000

Welcome to your 4,050 sq. ft. Lake home that includes a home theatre, wet bar, gleaming pool, spa, and private lake! just in time to entertain this summer! Boasting an array of sleek finishes and a thoughtful open plan layout, this immaculate 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home is a paradigm of luxury St. Louis living, boasting a luminous, open-concept living, dining, and kitchen area with floor to ceiling windows. Your pristine white kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, a massive island, and upgraded appliances. Follow the gleaming hardwood floors into the Master Suite which features a covered balcony where you can enjoy your morning coffee with lake views. The lower level features a generous family room with a large stone fireplace and opens to your incredible backyard entertainment space. Your lake is perfect for water activities with family and friends or twilight cruises. Nearby all that St. Louis has to offer, enjoy your private lake oasis with close proximity to city life.