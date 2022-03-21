Located on one of St. Louis’ premiere private streets, this stunning light-filled Mediterranean home has been meticulously and tastefully modernized while remaining true to the original architectural style as designed by Mauran, Russell & Crowell in 1914. From the clay tile roof and copper gutters to the marble floored entry, exquisite fireplaces, leaded glass windows, updated kitchen with high end appliances, spacious bedrooms with ensuite baths, and countless other unique spaces, you will find yourself awestruck as you take it all in. The solarium (currently used as a gym) leads to the beautiful and spacious backyard with private in-ground pool, patio, and expansive green space. Systems have been regularly updated to ensure comfort and convenience, including plumbing and electrical, and heating/cooling. See extensive updates list. Convenient to Forest Park, the best of Central West End dining and culture, hospitals, and universities. Do not miss this unique opportunity.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,549,000
