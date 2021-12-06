Step inside another masterpiece completely renovated by Callahan Custom Homes LLC. As you pull up, you'll notice the large cirlce driveway and rustic elevation that is an absolute piece of art. From your covered front porch enter the home and fall in love with the wide plank wood floors and timeless color scheme throughout the entire home. The large gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, high end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and an island that goes on for days. Perfect for hosting all your family and friends during the holidays! The main floor master bedroom suite will not disappoint with a closet that will make you swoon and the luxurious bathroom featuring a custom tile shower, soaking tub, and large format tile flooring. Another added bonus in the master upstairs as well! The home is nestled on one of the most gorgeous and usable acre lots in the heart of Town and Country which will truly amaze you as you walk the lot. Too many updates to list!!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,549,989
