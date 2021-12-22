Spectacular new build situated between Wash U & the Clayton business district. Thoughtful details throughout 4800 ft of living space- designer lighting to job-site finished hardwood floors. Large Foyer opens to a den/office with beautiful millwork and pocket doors. Separate DR leads to a butler & walk-in pantry. Chef’s kitchen w/ large center island, Wolf/Subzero appliances & breakfast area opens to generous FR w/ fireplace. Laundry room, powder room and mud room complete the main floor. Primary suite includes a show-stopping marble master bathroom complete with his/hers vanities & shower entries, heated floors. Enormous WIC w/laundry. 3 more Bedrooms w/ WIC on 2nd floor. The LL includes 5th BR, full bath, huge rec room, exercise room & plenty of unfinished storage. Zoned HVAC, nest thermostats, alarm system and in-ground sprinkler. Roomy, detached two car garage, aggregate driveway and professional landscaping complete this Charleston Homes masterpiece. Spring 2022 completion.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,750,000
