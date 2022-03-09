Spectacular new build situated between Wash U & the Clayton business district. Thoughtful details throughout 4800 ft of living space- designer lighting to job-site finished hardwood floors. Large Foyer opens to a den/office with beautiful millwork and pocket doors. Separate DR leads to a butler & walk-in pantry. Chef’s kitchen w/ large center island, Wolf/Subzero appliances & breakfast area opens to generous FR w/ fireplace. Laundry room, powder room and mud room complete the main floor. Primary suite includes a show-stopping marble master bathroom complete with his/hers vanities & shower entries, heated floors. Enormous WIC w/laundry. 3 more Bedrooms w/ WIC on 2nd floor. The LL includes 5th BR, full bath, huge rec room, exercise room & plenty of unfinished storage. Zoned HVAC, nest thermostats, alarm system and in-ground sprinkler. Roomy, detached two car garage, aggregate driveway and professional landscaping complete this Charleston Homes masterpiece. Fall 2022 completion.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“All Things New” initiative will dramatically change the 178 parishes and 100 schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Body camera video shows the traffic stop that prompted an alderman to accuse an officer of being ‘rude’ and the chief of offering to fix a ticket.
The 2020 Census showed St. Louis grew more slowly than all but three of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas. Regional leaders are worried.
‘Living like the Kardashians’: Jury orders wife of ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions to pay
The wife of an ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions must help repay the funds, but the couple's parents were not found liable in a lawsuit.
Renée Zellweger thought the byzantine tale of the Troy, Missouri, woman might make great television.
The new NBC miniseries "The Thing About Pam" chronicles a decade-long case involving Pamela Hupp.
‘He bet on himself’: South Korean teen Won-Bin Cho brings intriguing swing to Cardinals’ minor-league camp
First amateur player out of Asia signed by Cardinals will be debuting as a pro when he reports to camp. At 18, he's the second-youngest outfielder present.
Green Street's hotel and condo project follows a wave of construction worth at least a half-billion dollars in Clayton.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.
Federal officials say that Creve Coeur chiropractor Eric A. Nepute continues to make false claims that the vitamins he sells are better than coronavirus vaccines.