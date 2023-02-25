Spectacular custom atrium ranch home features top appointed amenities-Built 2021 w/4955 sq ft of living space. Impressive entry opens to Dining Rm & Great Rm w/16' vaulted ceilings. Stunning Great Rm has floor-to-ceiling windows, gas f/p. Wide plank wood floors & 8' Solid wood doors throughout-WOW! Chef's kitchen is a dream w/huge quart island & planning area that opens to adjoining Breakfast Rm. Relax in cozy hearth room w/second gas F/P. Lg laundry. Enjoy alfresco dining on the large composite deck surrounded by mature trees. 1.170-acre PRIVATE lot is a lush oasis. Lots of room to add a pool! Low maintenance SmartSide siding. Luxurious Master Suite w/tray ceiling, his/her closets, AMAZING spa-like dream bath, 2 more bedrms & 2ndfull jack n jill bath are conveniently located on the main level. The Walk-out 10' ft pour Lower Level features two more extra-large bedrooms, a jack n jill bath, wet bar, & spacious recreation room-Zoned HVAC, 3 car garage & 2-10 home warranty. SMART HOME!