5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,950,000

This spectacular custom atrium ranch style home features top appointed amenities spanning 4,900 square feet over two levels. 1 yr new! Impressive entry opens to Dining Rm w/16' ceilings & inviting Great Rm w/wide plank wooden floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, & warm fireplace. Chef's kitchen is a dream w/huge quart island & planning area that opens to adjoining Breakfast Rm. Relax in cozy hearth room w/second gas F/P. Lg laundry. Enjoy al fresco dining on the large composite deck surrounded by mature trees. This 1.170-acre level lot is a lush oasis w/low maintenance SmartSide siding. There's no end to the outdoor enjoyment. Plenty of room to add a pool! The luxurious Master Suite w/his & her closets, an AMAZING spa-like dream bath, two second bedrooms & second full bathroom are conveniently located on the main level. The Walk-out Lower Level features two more extra-large bedrooms, a jack n jill bath, wet bar, & spacious recreation room-Zoned HVAC, three-car garage &2-10 home warranty.