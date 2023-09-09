Stunning, Newly Built 1.5 story Cape Cod Farmhouse on a prime 1-acre lot. Natural Light Abounds w/ Lrg Doors & Windows. One-of-a-kind feat. top-of-the-line Finishes & Systems. Home sits at the end of Harflo Ln surrounded by beautiful foliage & private cul-de-sac. Over 6,000 sqft of living space w/ white oak flooring, a neutral palette & open flr plan. Gourmet kitchen feat. quartz counters, center island, walk-in pantry, high-end appliances, breakfast rm & Bar- all adjoin expansive Great Rm offering gas FP, built-in bookcases & sliding doors to Screened Porch. Convenient mudrm w/cubbies, desk space & large laundry off the 3-car oversized garage (can have car lift). Main flr primary suite w/ his/her closets & lux. bth w/ double sinks, soaking tub & spa-like shower. 2nd flr feat. 3 BR's, 2 full bths & huge Bonus rm. Incredible Fin LL offers Fam Rm w/ bar, media rm, 5th bedrm, full bth + abundance of storage. Large/private yard offers plenty of possibilities for recreation or a pool.