5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,995,000

Refined, classic home in an exclusive private setting on a gated Frontenac lane. Custom built by Johnson Homes, the property features keynotes of a 3-level floating staircase, unique architectural details, marble and job finished wood floors, a 3-level elevator, newer roof, garage doors & openers, and a finished lower level. An expansive Higginbotham addition is an all-inclusive apartment above the 4-car garage, elevator ready, with separate entrance and security system. A Main level primary suite features see-thru fireplace, private sunroom, and deck access. The luxe bath has jet tub, walk-in shower, vault ceilings, double vanity, and room-size organized closet. Kitchen outfitted in 2 islands, breakfast room and hearth room detailed with a star in inlaid flooring. 3 suites on level 2, one of which can be another primary suite. Oversize lower level with full kitchen, bar, exercise/party room, media & billiard rooms, and sleeping area w/full bath. New price is below current appraisal.