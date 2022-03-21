 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

Nicely renovated investment property occupied by a long-term tenant. This spacious five bedroom, two full bath, two story house has been leased to a stable renter. Property brings in just over $18,000 in yearly net profit. Property includes newly updated kitchen (newer stainless steel fridge). Newer laminate floors and clean and dry basement. Newly added deck! Great opportunity for investors! Home Warranty included! See it today, and add it to your portfolio! Won't last long!

