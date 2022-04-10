 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $110,000

Calling all investors!!! Property to be sold as-is and this is your opportunity to get a turn-key investment at a very competitive price. Opportunity awaits with this solid brick single family home on nicer street. Updated home with 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a finished basement. Currently three rooms plus the basement occupied with tenants all paying $600/month. This property has the potential of earning $3600/month once fully occupied. The purchase includes stainless steel refrigerator, electrics stove, microwave, washer and dryer. The bathrooms are updated, some hard wood and laminate flooring throughout, newer windows and roof. Schedule a showing today through ShowingTime as we do not expect this one to last long.

