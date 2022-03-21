 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $129,900

Beautiful updated 5 bedroom home on a corner lot! Spacious addition in back of the house. Perfect for family gatherings and a great TV room. Sliding glass door off addition leads to deck which will be great for family gatherings or a bar b q. Partially finished basement. This home won't last long. A lot of living space and plenty of bedrooms. Half bath in the master bedroom.

