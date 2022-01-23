 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $129,900

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $129,900

Beautifully Restored Home - Built in 1893 - MUST SEE! 5 Bedrooms - 2 Baths - High ceilings - 3 Stories - Close to St. Louis University, Central West End, Restaurants and Shopping. Hardwood Floors and Historic Period Mill-Work set this home apart from others. New AC, Refurbished furnace with new Control Panel, New Roof, and many windows are new! Seller is selling as-is and will do no repairs. Call Today to set an appointment!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News