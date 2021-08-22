5112 Cabanne Ave is perfectly situated, just minutes from the Zoo, Science Center & Forest Park! Built after the turn of the century as part of Westward expansion following the 1904 World’s Fair- this home is packed w/historical charm & original architecture! Exterior elevation offers design elements reminiscent of Victorian or Queen Anne-style homes. The front-covered patio leads you inside to a large entry foyer w/wainscotting. High ceilings, historical millwork & original doors can be found all through the home. Pocket doors separate the generously sized living room from the separate dining area & rich hardwood flooring flows throughout both. Through the hall is the bright kitchen & main floor half bath. The 2 upper-levels boasts 5 large bedrooms, 3 baths, a den & rec room. Unfinished basement offers additional storage. The backyard has a deck & plenty of space for a garden & outdoor gatherings. There is also space for parking in the back. This home has tons of potential!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $135,000
