Beautifully Restored Home - Built in 1893 - MUST SEE! 5 Bedrooms - 2 Baths - High ceilings - 3 Stories - Close to St. Louis University, Central West End, Restaurants and Shopping. Hardwood Floors and Historic Period Mill-Work set this home apart from others. New AC, Refurbished furnace with new Control Panel, New Roof, and many windows are new! Seller is selling as-is and will do no repairs. Call Today to set an appointment!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900
