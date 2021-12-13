NEED 5 Bedrooms? Look no Further! Nearly FULL BRICK front w/New Vinyl Siding 2021, Enclosed Soffits & Fascia, New Gutters & Downspouts 2021, Low Maintenance 14'x14'Deck W/Vinyl Rail & Gas Hook Up for your Grill, 6' Privacy Fence, New Roof 2021 Inside you will find Updated Light Fixtures, Beautiful Wood Floors Flow from the Living Rm down the Hall & into all of the Main Floor BR's. Solid Surface Corian Countertops, Gas Stove, Built-in Microwave, 42" Maple Cabinets, Kenmore Side by Side Refrigerator stays, Lazy Susan & Nice Built In Double Pantry. White 2 Panel Doors & Trim, Hall Bath w/Jetted Tub, Some Thermal Tilt Windows, Built In Book Shelves Surround the Gas F/P, w/Ceramic Tile Surround. 4th BR has Allure Wood Laminate that continues into the Lower Level Family Rm & into the 5th BR Additional Cabinets & Countertops (to stay with the house), Walk-out basement. Storage under Staircase. This Home DEMANDS ACTION & Should be Placed on Your Most Wanted List! Anything else is a COMPROMISE!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $165,000
