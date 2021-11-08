 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $169,000

SURPRISE!! This is the home for you! RECENTLY REMODELED Ranch features 4 Bedrooms upstairs and 1 Bedroom in the basement. 2 Full-Baths along with a partially finished walk-out basement! One bedroom may also be used as an office or a porch. Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and no detail spared! New deck off the back will be PERFECT for your entertaining or just enjoying the view! This large lot is JUST UNDER a half acre in size and the home sits off of the road making it the perfect private setting. This home has been very well-maintained, recently painted and updated and is move-in ready! Call today for MORE information and/or to schedule your private showing.

