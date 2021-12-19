Are you looking for a RARE Investment Opportunity in an extraordinary location? This large 1900 square foot, 5 bedroom home located in the Tiffany neighborhood is a residential redeveloper’s dream! Let your creativity shine with this captivating all brick South City charmer which features hard wood floors and original stained glass windows. The spacious front porch and beautifully crafted wood front door leads to a gorgeous entry way with a stunning staircase. The master bedroom offers an additional sitting area with a bay window, separated by authentic pocket doors and the kitchen details a butler's staircase. The backyard includes a 2 vehicle car pad with entry from the alley and there is a half bath in the basement. The home is in close proximity to Cardinal Glennon and St Louis University hospitals and MO Botanical Gardens, Tower Grove Park and South Grand Avenue, which is home to rich cultural events, convenient services, flourishing shops, and distinctive restaurants. Sold AS IS
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘If you decide to return with your packages, it will be viewed as you refusing your route, which will ultimately end with you not having a job.’
Some worry that construction methods for such facilities were no longer appropriate for a climate expected to see more frequent tornadoes.
The tornado victims ranged in age from 28 to 62 and lived around the St. Louis area.
After his surprise firing by the Cardinals in October, Shildt is joining the team that shapes baseball from within.
"I love St. Louis," Taguchi said. "From the fans to the people who worked at the ballpark, it truly was 'Baseball Heaven.'"
Move comes months after a court order that would have required the installation of expensive pollution equipment.
The St. Louis business community and airport officials pushed for nearly 20 years to restore regular passenger airline service to continental Europe.
The schedule change, implemented Monday after a delay of more than three years, trims about 15 minutes off a typical journey of up to 5½ hours.
As Wednesday marks the start of college football's early signing period, Mizzou could produce another top-20 class, perhaps the best in team history.
Neidorff, one of the most influential CEOs in the St. Louis area, has been a vocal critic of the region’s response to crime, among other issues.