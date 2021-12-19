5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900

Are you looking for a RARE Investment Opportunity in an extraordinary location? This large 1900 square foot, 5 bedroom home located in the Tiffany neighborhood is a residential redeveloper’s dream! Let your creativity shine with this captivating all brick South City charmer which features hard wood floors and original stained glass windows. The spacious front porch and beautifully crafted wood front door leads to a gorgeous entry way with a stunning staircase. The master bedroom offers an additional sitting area with a bay window, separated by authentic pocket doors and the kitchen details a butler's staircase. The backyard includes a 2 vehicle car pad with entry from the alley and there is a half bath in the basement. The home is in close proximity to Cardinal Glennon and St Louis University hospitals and MO Botanical Gardens, Tower Grove Park and South Grand Avenue, which is home to rich cultural events, convenient services, flourishing shops, and distinctive restaurants. Sold AS IS