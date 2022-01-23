Need a lot of space? Check out this historic, south city home! Close to parks, playgrounds, St. Alexius hospital, and easy access to I-55. This home has all the charm you would expect from a 126 year old home such as tall ceilings, wood floors, historic masonry, and decorative millwork all while having plenty of modern amenities like a spacious master suite and a modern security system. The home underwent an extensive rehab a few years ago and has since been meticulously maintained. The roof, 3 furnaces, electrical panel, and plumbing are all only a few years old! The fenced in backyard has plenty of space for kids or pets. The main floor offers a large living area, huge kitchen (with beautiful exposed brick), half bath, and two staircases leading upstairs. The second floor offers a master suite, 2 large additional bedrooms and another full bath. The third floor offers two more bedrooms with pitched ceilings and plenty of space for storage. This is one you need to see to appreciate!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,900
