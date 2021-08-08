5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $193,000

There is nothing like charm and character this home has both. High ceilings , pocket doors. large rooms, special milwork, stain glass windows. Currently the home has 2 kitchens, the third floor is a bedroom apartment style living with full kitchen, living room and full bath. You dont want to miss out on a great opportunity to own this home and restore it to its beautiful luster. The lot next door is being sold with the property. Currently the lot is being used as parking pad. Property is being sold as is. Seller will not make any repairs or provide any inspections of any kind. Submit all offers on a special sales contract with proof of funds. Seller will need up to 45 day closing. allow 48 hours response time .