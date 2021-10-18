5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,095,000

Refined, classic home in an exclusive private setting of a gated Frontenac lane. Custom built by Johnson Homes, the property features hallmarks of a 3-level floating staircase, unique architectural details and appointments, marble and job finished wood floors, a 3-level elevator, finished lower level, and expansive Higginbotham addition providing living areas above the 4-car garage with elevator shaft. A Main level primary suite features see-thru fireplace, private sunroom, and deck access. A spa-inspired luxe bath with jet tub, walk-in shower, vaulted ceilings, double vanity, and room-size organized closet. The spacious kitchen is outfitted with 2 islands, breakfast room, and hearth room detailed with a star in inlaid flooring. 3 suites on level 2, one of which can be a 2nd primary suite. An oversize lower level boasts a full kitchen, bar, Exercise/Party room, media & billiard rooms, and sleeping area w/full bath. Current 2nd level office converts to in-law or guest apartment.