Don’t miss this Johnson-built home on 1+ acres in the coveted Hunters Pond neighborhood/Ladue School District. Enter through large foyer with marble floors and grand curved staircase, looking into the gorgeous 2-story great room. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide ample natural light and beautiful views of PebbleTec pool and private yard. Find a paneled study with fireplace and vaulted ceilings off of the foyer. The elegant, eat-in kitchen with luxury stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and granite countertops that flows to vaulted hearth room with gas fireplace, built-in entertainment center, and doors opening to the pool and covered patio with gas fire pit. Built-in bar w/ wine cooler is located between the hearth and great room. Primary bedroom suite with updated bath, huge laundry room, full bath, 3 car garage completes the first floor. Upstairs, find 3 more updated bedroom suites. LL provides another bedroom and full bath, theater room, fitness room, and rec room with bar.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,150,000
