This is the turn key Ladue Estate you have been waiting for w/ over 6000 sf of updated living space, finished basement w/ bar, theater & sauna & outdoor oasis w/ large inground pool, outdoor kitchen, built-in hot tub & outdoor fireplace! Walk into the expansive 2 story entry foyer into the sunlit living room w/ custom chandelier, newer built in bookcases & stone fireplace. Be wowed by the chefs kitchen w/ white custom cabinetry, sub zero refrigerator, thermador gas range, quartz ctops, walk in pantry & butlers pantry. The open breakfast room & hearth room opens to a screened in porch overlooking the private tree lined backyard. The master suite w/ his & her closets & bathroom w/ double sinks, walk in shower & large soaking tub completes the main level. Upstairs features a newly updated family room w/ built in entertainment center & shelving & 3 additional suited bedrooms. The LL will impress w/ movie theater, bar, walk in wine cellar, sauna/steam room, rec area & 5th suited bedroom.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,195,000
