Once in a life time does an estate presents itself as perfection, welcome to 7327 Christopher Dr. Nestled on 10+ wooded acres this 7,500 sq.ft. estate has been completely updated w/ all the civilized amenities necessary for modern life including an elevator to all 4 flrs. Gracious 2-story foyer w/ classic marble floors, sweeping staircase & sunken formal LR w/ extensive millwork. Off the entry is a paneled library w/ custom built-ins & frplc. Formal living and dining rooms allow for entertaining on a grand scale. Living room opens to expansive, Ipe wood deck overlooking the 60' x 15' salt water pool, pool house, gazebo, cascading water features complete w/ koi pond. Light-filled, eat-in kitchen is an epicurean dream w/ custom cabinets, granite & top-of-the-line appliances. Adjoining sunroom off kitchen is ideal for lazy Sundays to enjoy your wooded view. 1st floor primary suite w/ spa-like bath & palatial walk-in closet. Second floor features 4 bdrms, 2 full baths + finished 3rd floor.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corner 17 in the Delmar Loop called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his promotional pitch.
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
“My comment was that if it was toxic, it must be in the front office,” La Russa told USA Today.
Did Trump use an undocumented “burner” phone to hide his activity during the Capitol insurrection? If so, why?
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
Family members on Wednesday were mourning the death of 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson, who was accidentally shot Tuesday in north St. Louis.
The steep descent was "likely an intentional action by the pilot, but for reasons that could not be determined," investigators said.
White Sox skipper lashes out at "toxic environment' rumor, hopes it doesn't damage Shildt's chances of returning to managing.
For years, the teammates have traded practical jokes big, small, and smelly, but on the 10th anniversary of the most elaborate one a new dynamic: It's Coach Schumaker now.
The measure sets up a plan to allow residents and companies to contribute to a slavery reparations fund by adding donations to tax, water and refuse bills.