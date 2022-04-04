5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,299,000

Once in a life time does an estate presents itself as perfection, welcome to 7327 Christopher Dr. Nestled on 10+ wooded acres this 7,500 sq.ft. estate has been completely updated w/ all the civilized amenities necessary for modern life including an elevator to all 4 flrs. Gracious 2-story foyer w/ classic marble floors, sweeping staircase & sunken formal LR w/ extensive millwork. Off the entry is a paneled library w/ custom built-ins & frplc. Formal living and dining rooms allow for entertaining on a grand scale. Living room opens to expansive, Ipe wood deck overlooking the 60' x 15' salt water pool, pool house, gazebo, cascading water features complete w/ koi pond. Light-filled, eat-in kitchen is an epicurean dream w/ custom cabinets, granite & top-of-the-line appliances. Adjoining sunroom off kitchen is ideal for lazy Sundays to enjoy your wooded view. 1st floor primary suite w/ spa-like bath & palatial walk-in closet. Second floor features 4 bdrms, 2 full baths + finished 3rd floor.