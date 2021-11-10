5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,395,000

Updated to perfection in 2017 this expansive 5 bdrm home boasts over 7500 sq.ft. of living space offering today's buyer the best of indoor & outdoor living. Situated on 10.8 acres a private veranda overlooks koi ponds, babbling brooks, a lap pool w/ waterfall, a multi-level pool house with fireplace, kitchenette, steam shower and more. Inside this magnificent home offers all the sought after amenities. 10' ceilings, main floor owner's suite, gourmet kitchen, elevator that accesses 4 floors, geothermal htg./cooling. An expansive foyer with floating staircase welcomes you with views of the library, dining room and 2 story greatroom. The designer chef's kitchen is sure to please with adjacent light filled breakfast room and vaulted sunroom! Retreat to the owner's suite with walk-in custom closet, deck access and spa-like bath with it's walk-in shower, jetted tub, heated floors, double vanity and water closet. Newer roof, copper gutters, full brick home, 3car garage are but a few features