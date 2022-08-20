5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,450,000

Stunning 2018 built Clayton Gardens Custom Home with 5058 ft of living space plus outdoor living & climate-controlled grade level oversized garage. Tremendous appeal greets in & out with Executive caliber custom millwork, designer finishes, 10' ceilings, elevator, & an immense amount of upgrades. Spacious, open, pro series kitchen with large island, extra refrigeration, prep sink, butler's bar, Quartz tops, custom splash, designer plumbing fixtures all open to hearth /great room, & covered outdoor living with fireplace, outdoor grill / fridge, fenced yard, & space. Up: 4 en-suite beds, large landing, laundry room, & a primary suite to impress: Coffered ceilings, oversized luxury bath, w/ steam shower, dual closets, amazing tile & finishes. Lower level has 5th bed, rec / wet bar area, tall ceilings, ample storage, & style. Amazing house: Custom built ins, designer finishes, custom shades, shutters, and blinds, amazing site finished floors, etc. Very bright, well done, clean, spacious.