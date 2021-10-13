Situated on 2+ private acres in central Ladue, 9719 Conway is the pinnacle of refinement, complete w/ an enviable outdoor entertaining area & pool. Having just completed thorough maintenance & renovations, the property showcases exquisite architectural details & stunning design choices. Soaring ceilings & an open floor plan offer gracious living spaces thru out main floor: Great Rm w/ walls of windows; Formal dining w/ coffered ceiling; Living rm w/ wet bar; 3 main flr fireplaces. Chef's kitchen offers a sophisticated entertaining venue: high end appliances, custom cabinetry, a generous marble island, & flows to cozy hearth room w/ oak-beamed ceiling. Primary suite is a retreat w/ new luxurious bathroom. LL has a 2500 btl temp-controlled wine cellar, new kitchen, 2 gyms, guest suite & rec room. Exterior features include: 5 car garage, expansive patios, newly refinished saltwater pool, gazebo, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, & a landscape design that showcases this truly special property.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,784,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LA's Chris Taylor drills a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tear apart a tense 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason.
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Game was a nail-biter all the way through, Cards just couldn't get the big hit when they needed it.
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
Shildt, who will receive NL Manager of the Year votes, has led Cardinals to postseason in all three full seasons. Negotiations on an extension are forthcoming.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
SLU tried to distance itself from the transaction in May, but QuikTrip has had a contract with the university since February 2019.
Questions remain in wake of sudden dissolution of the politically powerful St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.
In a town where playoff losses are pondered for weeks, some fans seemed more thankful for making the playoffs than upset by losing the wild-card game.