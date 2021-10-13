 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,784,000

Situated on 2+ private acres in central Ladue, 9719 Conway is the pinnacle of refinement, complete w/ an enviable outdoor entertaining area & pool. Having just completed thorough maintenance & renovations, the property showcases exquisite architectural details & stunning design choices. Soaring ceilings & an open floor plan offer gracious living spaces thru out main floor: Great Rm w/ walls of windows; Formal dining w/ coffered ceiling; Living rm w/ wet bar; 3 main flr fireplaces. Chef's kitchen offers a sophisticated entertaining venue: high end appliances, custom cabinetry, a generous marble island, & flows to cozy hearth room w/ oak-beamed ceiling. Primary suite is a retreat w/ new luxurious bathroom. LL has a 2500 btl temp-controlled wine cellar, new kitchen, 2 gyms, guest suite & rec room. Exterior features include: 5 car garage, expansive patios, newly refinished saltwater pool, gazebo, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, & a landscape design that showcases this truly special property.

