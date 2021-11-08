 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $213,000

Sprawling 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch home situated on great lot! Living room with huge window allowing for tons of natural light. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and breakfast room. Full basement with endless possibilities. Attached garage and covered patio! This home will not last! This property is offered in its current AS IS condition; all utilities are turned off.

