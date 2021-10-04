 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $215,000

Attention Fox Park enthusiasts and Investors! Looking for a rehab you can convert into a single or multi-unit building? Here is an option for you within the historic area of St Louis. This property boast beautiful expose brick all throughout two stories of the house. Five bedroom and two bathroom spaces for you to renovate into a beautiful home. Motivated Sellers! Property will be sold “as-is”.

