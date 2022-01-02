This is a beauty that you don't want to miss! It perfectly blends the finest historic charm & character with tasteful modern updates! The peaceful covered front porch welcomes you into the spacious living room with beautiful wood floors that are featured throughout the home. The light and bright formal dining room opens to the large updated kitchen with 42" custom maple cabinets, ceramic tile floors and granite countertops. Rounding out the main level are 2 nice sized bedrooms, a room perfect for a reading room or home office and a completely updated full bath with beautiful modern fixtures. Upstairs you will find 3 more spacious bedrooms and a lovely second full bath. One bedroom has a cedar closet! The roof, a/c and furnace are all around 5 years young! This super spacious home is located on a large double lot on a quiet dead end street. It has so much to offer and you simply can't beat the location! Conveniently located under 10 minutes from Clayton and the Delmar Loop!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $219,900
