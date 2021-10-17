5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $234,400

Welcome home to this This spacious brick home that also offers a 3 Car Garage! There is actually 6 bedrooms, 2 on the main level and 4 upstairs! There is plenty of room for extra office space, music/play rooms, and more! You will enjoy the spacious rooms, hardwood floors, vinyl windows, updated lighting and spectacular mill work, plus 2.5 baths! There is a mud room off of the kitchen area to help keep things tidy going in and out of your private backyard area. The walk out lower level is crisp and offers tons of additional hang out and storage space. You will simply not want to miss this charming home at this affordable price point! Walk to the neighborhood restaurants with amazing cultural cuisine, shops, and parks. Even join the nearby YMCA! Easy highway access to downtown! You won't want to miss this one so make your appt today! Very move in ready and sellers can close ASAP if needed. One year home warranty included!